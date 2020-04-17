Westside to hold drive-in graduation May 1

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 17, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 9:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district will be having a unique graduation ceremony early next month.

According to a post on the Westside School District Facebook page, the district will be having a senior drive-in celebration May 1.

The district is asking seniors to wear their cap and gown, bring their family and arrive at the high school between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In addition to a senior video, the ceremony will have the Grahammys Awards and a slideshow showing future plans.

