Arkansas State eSports competes in first eSports Conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, the new Arkansas State eSports team took part in their first eSports Conference.
The school worked in conjunction with NYIT, where the each team competed in a variety of online game competitions.
The event was originally scheduled to have people in person to compete, but was reformatted due to COVID-19.
“That’s one of the benefits, you know? You can play online. As long as you have internet, you have connectivity, you’re still able to do what the mission is. What the goal is. Which is to have fun, play some games and have a competitive spirit to it," Arkansas State eSports coach Stephanie Lott said.
The Red Wolves beat NYIT in Fortnite and League of Legends, but fell in Overwatch 3-2.
Lott adds there’s potential for more tournaments this summer, but those will be determined at a later date.
Tryouts for the team will be held in August.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.