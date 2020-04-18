ASP issues missing/endangered child advisory for Jonesboro teen

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 18, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 2:34 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a Jonesboro teen.

According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Twitter page, authorities are looking for Kendra C. Trammel, 13.

She is a white female, with medium length brown wavy hair; 5′6″ and weighs 240 pounds.

Trammel was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and black reading glasses in the area of North Floyd Street in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police also went to social media asking for help in finding the teen.

Please help us find 13 year old Kendra Trammel. Kendra was last seen around 1:00am this morning by her mother at 1305 N...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, April 17, 2020

Anyone who has seen Trammel or has any information on her whereabouts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

