ASP issues missing/endangered child advisory for Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a Jonesboro teen.
According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Twitter page, authorities are looking for Kendra C. Trammel, 13.
She is a white female, with medium length brown wavy hair; 5′6″ and weighs 240 pounds.
Trammel was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and black reading glasses in the area of North Floyd Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police also went to social media asking for help in finding the teen.
Anyone who has seen Trammel or has any information on her whereabouts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
