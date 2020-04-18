5,283 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 165 deaths

MISSOURI (KFVS) -On April 17 at 2 p.m. the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,283 positive cases of COVID-19.
Two hundred forty-seven of those cases are in Southeast Missouri.
The Mississippi County Health Dept. reports 3 employees of Southeast Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Cape Girardeau County remains at 35 cases.
Scott County reported their first COVID-19 death on Friday.
Dunklin County is reporting its second COVID-19 related death.
So far, 165 people have died for the virus in the state.
Governor Mike Parson will give his daily COVID-19 update this afternoon.
