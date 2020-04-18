5,283 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 165 deaths

5,283 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 165 deaths
Mo. now has 5,283 cases of COVID-19.
By Jessica Ladd | April 18, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 12:05 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) -On April 17 at 2 p.m. the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,283 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two hundred forty-seven of those cases are in Southeast Missouri.

The Mississippi County Health Dept. reports 3 employees of Southeast Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cape Girardeau County remains at 35 cases.

Scott County reported their first COVID-19 death on Friday.

Dunklin County is reporting its second COVID-19 related death.

So far, 165 people have died for the virus in the state.

Governor Mike Parson will give his daily COVID-19 update this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.