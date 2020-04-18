Free meal to be held Sunday at Hyde Park Cafe in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A group will be working Sunday to provide a free meal to people in the Paragould area.
According to a Facebook post, Help Feed Paragould will be hosting the meal at Hyde Park Cafe, 113 West Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19.
The first-come, first-serve meal will include a sandwich, housemade chips and a pickle spear.
“All you have to do is roll up and we’ll hand you however many you need through your car window,” the post noted. “The first 20 or so vehicles can get up to four plates as long as everyone is in the vehicle. After that, two plates per vehicle.”
Lunches are limited and you must be inside a vehicle to receive a meal.
Officials hope to give out nearly 150 plates during the lunch, with 100% of tips going to Hyde Park Cafe.
Supporters said on a GoFundMe page that Help Feed Paragould was created after people saw the impact of what was going on in Jonesboro.
“This GoFundme campaign is being started because we have had several people ask how they could donate so that we could do this again. 100% of the funds raised will go towards feeding more people from local businesses,” the post noted.
