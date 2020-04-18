Health officials report more than 1,700 cases in Shelby County; 2 deaths added to county total

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is reporting 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There have been 37 coronavirus-related deaths in Shelby County, that’s two more than reported Friday morning. According to the health department, the victim’s ages range from 27 to 91 years old with the average age being 64.
The SCHD is investigating clusters of infections at eight long-term care facilities. So far, there have been seven deaths and 59 cases among residents and staff.
More than17,400 coronavirus tests have been administered countywide.
Below is a map showing the number of tests administered by zip code across Shelby County:
African Americans account for 69.9% of confirmed cases in Shelby County, according to data from Shelby County health officials. Friday, Tennessee health officials reported a much lower percentage with African Americans only accounting for 21% of cases across the state.
Friday, Tennessee reported 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the state’s total to 6,589 COVID-19 cases. The state health officials will update those numbers at 2 p.m.
