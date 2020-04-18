Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has finally built some momentum. A year after he garnered a highly ranked recruiting class, Boynton has pulled in a group that Cade Cunningham has helped rank in the top 10 nationally on ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals’ lists. Among other honors, Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best player. USA Today, 247Sports and Rivals all consider him the nation’s top recruit. Cunningham’s talent will be the primary reason expectations will be higher for the 38-year-old Boynton, who will enter his fourth season having yet to reach the NCAA Tournament.