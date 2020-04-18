Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back the majority of their free agents that helped deliver them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. That means they have few holes to fill heading into the three-day NFL draft, giving them the luxury of doing just about anything they want. They could trade away the No. 32 overall selection and accumulate more picks, or they could use it on a position such as defensive back or running back where they are comparatively thin. Regardless, the Chiefs need to find cost-controlled depth from their rookie class with a big contract coming soon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
LADUE, Mo. (AP) — Soccer executive Bob Hermann has died. He launched the trophy given annually to the top college soccer players in the United States. In 1967, he helped found the National Professional Soccer League, which then merged with the United Soccer Association to form the North American Soccer League. Led by the Cosmos and Pele, NASL raised the presence of the soccer in the U.S. until it folded after the 1984 season. Hermann was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001. Bob Hermann was 97.