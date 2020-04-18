Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The governor says Arkansas could start lifting restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic on May 4. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the plan Friday as state health officials said the number of coronavirus cases at a state prison jumped from 46 inmates to 129. Hutchinson said the state could start lifting some restrictions May 4 if Arkansas meets the first phase of guidelines laid out Thursday by the White House for states to reopen their economies. The governor has said one of his priorities for easing restrictions is to allow elective surgeries at hospitals.