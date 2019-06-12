Logan Whaley joins the KAIT 8 news team as a multimedia journalist and reporter.
Logan is a graduate from Union University just up the road in Jackson, Tennessee. There, he anchored ‘West Tennessee This Week,’ a program that aired on Jackson’s local NBC affiliate. In addition, he also provided play-by-play and color commentary for the school’s baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, and volleyball teams, calling key events such as the NCAA Division II South Region Tournament and the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
A native of Mayfield, Kentucky, Logan developed his passion for broadcasting at Graves County High School. At the school’s award-winning broadcasting program, he won three individual Kentucky High School Journalism Association State Championships.
When Logan isn’t working, you can find him watching and supporting pretty much every sport. He loves the Atlanta Braves, Memphis Grizzles, Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Murray State Racers.
Logan is excited to be joining the Region 8 News team. You can reach Logan by email at logan.whaley@kait8.com or by following him on Facebook and Twitter.
