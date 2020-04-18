Professor of finance explains best way to use stimulus check money

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lot of people received stimulus checks this week, but what’s the best way to use that money?
Associate Professor of Finance at A-State Dr. Philip Tew explains the original purpose for the money is to help pay everyday expenses, as the unemployment rate in the nation continues to rise during shutdowns from COVID-19.
Tew, who is Director for the Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy and Director for the Scarlet to Black Financial Literacy program, said the goal is for the money to offset some expenses and costs for those losing their jobs.
“There are projections now that this will end up hitting about a 17% unemployment rate which would be roughly what we had in the Great Depression,” said Tew.
From a personal finance area, the next step with money like this would be to pay down debt, but that isn’t suggested here.
Tew said as we see unemployment ranks grow and people move into several different fields, jobs are not really guaranteed.
“This is a unique situation where I would say if you are able to make your bills, that’s great. Take this and put it in savings until you’re sure you’re going to make it out of this,” said Tew.
Tew said something that happens often in situations like this is people will choose to make a large purchase or spend the money on something that isn’t a necessity.
“This is a situation where you definitely want to focus on the future with this,” said Tew. “As this begins to grow, you may find that $1,200 will have a big impact for you.”
Another suggestion Tew made was to save any extra money you might have, so you have an emergency fund, if needed.
