Clouds and scattered showers move in overnight ahead of a rainy Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather stays south in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. A few strong storms are possible across southern Arkansas. Along with the rain, temperatures will be cool barely making it into the 60s. Warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. More rain for Wednesday and Thursday though data still disagrees on the timing of the rain. There are still no clear signs of our next severe threat. It’s April though, so we’ll continue to watch each system closely.