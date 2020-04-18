Two killed in Poinsett County crash, ASP says

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County man and a Greene County woman were killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, south of Harrisburg, according to a preliminary fatality summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Bobby D. Eskew, 55, McCrory and Cheryl Y. Lanney, 51, of Paragould died in the crash, which happened around 4:45 a.m., April 18.
ASP said in the summary that Lanney was going south on Highway 1 in a 2008 Toyota Prius while Eskew was going north on Highway 1 in a 2003 Ford Ranger.
The Prius crossed the centerline and struck the Ranger head-on, ASP said.
Both Eskew and Lanney died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.
