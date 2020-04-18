Workouts may look different as Mid-South gyms plan to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The White House has released its phased approach to opening up the country. Businesses listed in phase one of the reopen include gyms. However, our workouts may look different for a while.
City of Memphis Deputy COO Kyle Veazey is part of a big cities task force, which includes a group of Tennessee mayors talking about the best way to reopen businesses.
Now, they have guidelines from the White House to take into account. While the states are getting control over timelines for reopening, the White House and the CDC released the three phases they’d like to see.
“I think we all want to see this sooner rather than later, but we’re beholden to what the data and conditions on the ground tell us right now,” Veazey said.
The first phase still has people in the vulnerable groups staying home and visitors out of assisted living facilities. It recommends people still work from home, and avoid crowds or more than 10 people. It also says elective surgeries can resume.
For reopen, phase one names gyms and large venues like churches, restaurants and movie theaters as places that can start to reopen with social distancing and increased sanitation top of mind.
“[The YMCA is] working with the CDC and the local health department to get reopened as soon as we can that is safe,” YMCA of Greater Memphis and Mid-South COO Brian McLaughlin said.
Many gyms are still trying to figure out what that will look like.
“If we can get 10 people in a class or 15 people in a class and have them spread out and increase cleaning time,” Shred415 Owner Nicole Eason said.
Gyms like the YMCA and Shred415 in Memphis have taken classes online. They’re optimistic to be included in the first phase of the reopen plan.
“It’s been lonely. People want to get in there and work out,” Eason said. “We’re excited to get back to it as soon as we can as safely as we can.”
“Working out regularly is part of staying healthy,” McLaughlin said.
Phase two of the plan includes resuming non-essential travel and opening up schools, camps and bars. However, it still wants people in the vulnerable group to shelter-in-place and visitors stay out of nursing homes. It also recommends avoiding social gatherings of more than 50 people.
Phase two says bars can start to reopen with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in place.
Phase three includes telework moving back into the office setting. It says people in the vulnerable population can start to leave their shelter-in-place, but should keep social distancing as a priority. Visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities can resume.
As for a timeline, this week Governor Bill Lee said he’s looking at the beginning of May. Veazey said the task force is looking at the data and not a date.
“Our goal is to advise them based on data and based on science,” Veazey said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.