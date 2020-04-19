AUDIO: Ark. Gov. Hutchinson explains improvements to state’s unemployment benefits system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In his weekly radio address, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson explains improvements the state is making to the unemployment benefits system in the wake of processing claims at a record pace.
He notes the Division of Workforce Services has just launched a new one-stop website that will accelerate the process for those who need answers or who need to file an unemployment claim: ARunemployment.com ».

