AUDIO: Ark. Gov. Hutchinson explains improvements to state’s unemployment benefits system

AUDIO: Ark. Gov. Hutchinson on improvements to unemployment benefits system
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:42 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In his weekly radio address, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson explains improvements the state is making to the unemployment benefits system in the wake of processing claims at a record pace.

He notes the Division of Workforce Services has just launched a new one-stop website that will accelerate the process for those who need answers or who need to file an unemployment claim: ARunemployment.com ».

The full audio address is found with this story.

