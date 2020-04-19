Austin Reaves looks back on season at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Ok. (KAIT) - Former Cedar Ridge standout Austin Reaves recently finished out his first season on the floor at the University of Oklahoma.
After spending his first two collegiate season at Wichita State, transferred to Oklahoma and had to sit out the 2018-19 season.
He became eligible for the 19-20 campaign where he shined for the Sooners.
Reaves played in 31 games averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest as the Sooners posted a 19-12 record and finished 3rd in the Big 12.
Region 8 Sports caught up with Reaves earlier this week to talk about his season, how he improved during his redshirt year and various other topics.
