Hundreds tested for COVID-19 in Hickory Hill, Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Shelby County, testing has moved into underserved areas.
To help those areas fight the virus and fill the testing gap, Christ Community Health Services expanded its free COVID-19 testing sites.
On Friday, 93 people were tested at a Christ Community Health Services drive-thru testing site in Hickory Hill and on Saturday, 120 people showed up to get tested at their drive-thru site in Frayser.
"Some people can only go a couple of blocks by foot to get access to healthcare that's why we placed our centers in all these neighborhoods, so we just decided to access those neighborhoods through our centers and give people the healthcare they deserve," said Dr. Reginique Green with Christ Community Health Services.
Both the City of Memphis and Shelby County have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to expand testing.
Health leaders say anyone who's experienced symptoms should go get tested.
"It's really important that people who need to get tested get tested," said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department. "We've been able to expand testing over many weeks and we look to continue to expand so there are more options and more locations for people to get tested."
Christ Community Health Services plans to announce more testing opportunities in Frayser and Raleigh in the days ahead.
For a list of testing locations in Shelby County, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.