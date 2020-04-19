Izard County teacher entertains students while providing online lessons

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One Izard County teacher refuses to let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from spicing up her education for her students.
Danielle Treat is about to finish her 12th year of teaching at Izard County Consolidated.
She said the pandemic is challenging both for her and her students but said she continues to make her online classes enjoyable.
Treat said she’s using her set of silly hats to help her students remain engaged.
“I have a lot of hats. I have a lot of silly headpieces here at my house and I made a commitment that I would dress up or do something silly every day so that they would tune in," Treat said.
Since going the extra mile, the community is also getting behind Treat.
Even a costume company located in Albany, New York chipped in to help.
“I got a lot of likes and, oh that’s so awesome and then it turned into 'Oh, I have one that I think you would like,” Treat said. “It just snowballed from there.”
Some of the costumes include Harry Potter, Star Wars, and even a full Yeti head.
Goofiness aside, Treat understands the hardships many around the country are facing because of the virus.
“Everyone is adjusting, everyone is having a difficult time,” Treat said. “Whether it be in rural Arkansas or New York, and I just think this is just an example of how we just want to help one another in any way that we can.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.