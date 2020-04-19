Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Kansas from limiting attendance at in-person religious worship services or activities to 10 or fewer congregation members to check the spread of the coronavirus. The decision Saturday from U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita signaled that he believes there’s a good chance the policy violates religious freedom and free speech rights. Broomes' ruling prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly on April 7. His decision will remain in effect until May 2. He has a hearing set for Thursday in a lawsuit filed against Kelly by two churches and their pastors.
Kansas couple targeted in bungled pot raid settles lawsuit
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area couple whose home was raided by a police tactical team in a bungled 2012 search for marijuana has settled a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s deputies who led the operation. KCUR-FM reported that the amount of the settlement with Robert and Adlynn Harte, of Leawood, Kansas, is unknown because the settlement document has been sealed. But U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum ruled he would unseal it once the parties have redacted portions about the Hartes’ children. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in April 2012, eight months after Robert Harte and his two young children bought supplies for a tomato-growing project.
Kansas lags in COVID-19 testing, clouding state's reopening
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas ranks near the bottom among U.S. states for how many people it’s testing for the novel coronavirus. It also plans to start using 3D printers to manufacture its own swabs as it struggles to get the point that it’s doing enough testing before lifting a stay-at-home order. The struggles have continued with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly under increasing pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature to lift restrictions hindering economic activity. But Kelly said Friday that testing people both with and without symptoms is key. Dr. Lee Norman, her top public health administrator, said the state might not be able to loosen restrictions until mid-May.
Spirit AeroSystems bringing back some furloughed workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A major aircraft parts supplier in Kansas is expected to bring about 2,100 furloughed workers back to work next week as Boeing prepares to resume production of its commercial airplanes. The Wichita Eagle reports that Spirit AeroSystems also is planning resume work for more than 1,700 other workers in Wichita over the next three weeks. Boeing said Thursday it will restart production of its commercial airplanes next week in the Seattle area after operations were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal court asked to block Kansas limit on church services
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to block enforcement of Gov. Laura Kelly’s order banning religious gatherings with more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. U.S. District Judge John Broomes said he would rule by Saturday or sooner on whether to grant a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in a telephone conference call with the attorneys. The churches and their pastors filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Kelly, arguing that the directive violates their religious and free-speech rights, as well as their right to assembly.
Kansas changes prison health providers amid ongoing concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will soon have a new medical provider in state prisons. Officials announced Friday that they had signed a new contract for medical services amid mounting frustrations with its current provider. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that it awarded Centurion of Kansas LLC a contract that begins July 1. The announcement comes a week after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly criticized the health care provided by Tennessee-based Corizon Health. Kelly said she shared concerns expressed by inmates and staff about the level of care from Corizon.
No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate over testing is still going strong, even as the United States tries to move past the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The country is struggling to test enough people for the coronavirus so officials can track and control the spread of the disease. That’s a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, as President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1. Trump’s plan hinges on a downward trajectory of positive tests. It’s been more than a month since he said “anybody who wants a test, can get a test.” Today, the reality on the ground is much different
Officials say woman dies in rural Kansas house fire
HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a woman has died in a rural northeastern Kansas house fire. Wichita station KSNW says the fire was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday in Brown County. A family member told the station that the 74-year-old woman and her husband initially escaped the fire, but that the woman went back inside to try to save a dog and did not survive. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating the cause of the fire, but noted that no foul play was suspected. Officials said the man who escaped the fire was hospitalized. Authorities have not released the victims' names.