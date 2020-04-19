Shelby County health officials reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 1,766; no new deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County now has 1,766 cases of the novel coronavirus after the Shelby County Health Department reported 35 new cases Sunday morning.
SCHD says no new coronavirus-related deaths have occurred since Saturday morning. So far, 37 people have died from COVID-19 countywide.
The county health department is also investigating a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted care facilities that serve a vulnerable population. Employees and residents have been affected and the numbers continue to rise.
More than 18,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County alone.
A map of Shelby County breaks down the number of tests by zip code:
Saturday, The Tennessee Department of Health reported 173 new cases bringing the state’s total to 6,762 cases. More than 3,200 people have recovered from the virus statewide with 145 deaths.
TDH is expected to update the state’s numbers at 2 p.m.
