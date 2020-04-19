Woman and child died in Butler County shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and a child have died after being shot in Butler County.
According to the Butler County Sheriff, Mark Dobbs, the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a shooting at the 100 block of Township Line Road.
When officers and troopers arrived, they learned of the woman and child.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The child was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.
The investigation is on going.
Autopsies are scheduled for April 20.
