April 20: Showers later this evening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monay, April 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Expect lots of sunshine after a few morning clouds.
Temps warm to the low 70s before rain chances return late.
A few storms are expected to develop and weaken as they drift into Region 8.
Most places will stay dry, but don’t be caught off guard.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
An investigation is underway this morning in Butler County, Mo., after a woman and child were found shot dead.
A Region 8 teacher refuses to let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from spicing up her students’ lesson plans.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has asked state prison officials to review the sentences of all non-violent, non-sex offender inmates following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Cummins Unit.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.