Bryant native KK Robinson signs with Razorback basketball

FAYETTEVILLE (KAIT) - Eric Musselman adds another four-star recruit to the Razorback fold.
Bryant native KK Robinson signed with Arkansas Monday afternoon. He finished his high school career at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
Robinson is a consensus top 100 recruit in the 2020 class. He’s #67 by Rivals, #76 by 247Sports, & #82 by ESPN.
Robinson was named to the 2018 and 2019 Arkansas 7A All-State team as well as the 3A All-State team in 2017 when playing for Episcopal Collegiate HS. He won a state title at Episcopal Collegiate as a freshman and at Bryant as a junior before heading to Oak Hill.
The Razorback signing class is currently ranked #6 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
Davonte “Devo” Davis (Jacksonville)
Vance Jackson (New Mexico)
Moses Moody (Little Rock native - Montverde Academy)
Khalen “KK” Robinson (Bryant native - Oak Hill Academy)
Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky)
Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith Northside)
