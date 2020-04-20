City of Portageville updates stay-at-home order

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Portageville passed a new stay-at-home order.
The new order starts April 20, and will continue through May 3, 2020.
Residents are urged to stay at home.
Residents will be able to leave their homes for work or essential activities.
Mayor Vince Berry said the order was renewed from an earlier one that expired on Sunday, April 19. It also follows the Stay-at-Home order issued by Governor Mike Parson.
He said this order was mostly meant to ease restrictions on non-essential businesses and allow them to open as long as they followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and cleaning.
All non-essential business was ordered to stop except:
- Business that can be conducted with point of sale transactions via telephone or internet and deliver product by pick up or delivery.
- Business activities consisting of employees or contractors working from home.
- Athletic clubs if they follow the CDC guidelines limiting the number of people, including employees, to 10 or less and follow proper social distancing requirements.
Emergency personnel, like 911 operators, police, firefighters, healthcare workers are exempt when working. Schools and services providing food are exempt, as long as it is delivery, pick-up or take-away only.
According to the order, those caught breaking the order face a fine of up to $500 and/or 90 days in jail.
The mayor said people could be fined, not would be fined, if they were gathering in crowds, not social distancing.
People who are experiencing domestic violence are permitted and urged to leave their homes and find an alternative place to stay.
Those without homes are exempt from the order.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.