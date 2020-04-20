GCT All-State guard Zane Butler commits to Link Year Prep

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top guards in Arkansas is heading north.
Greene County Tech senior Zane Butler announced Sunday that he’ll play at Link Year Prep next season. The Branson, Missouri squad competes all over the country & helps develop future college basketball players. 2020 SEC Co-Player of the Year Mason Jones played at Link Prep before suiting up at Arkansas.
Butler led GCT in scoring in the 2019-20 season. He tipped off the ledger with a 41 point performance in the Brookland Invitational Tournament. Butler dropped 36 in the opening round of the 5A State Tournament. He also hit a game winner to open conference play at Nettleton.
Zane earned 5A All-State honors in 2019 & 2020. He also landed on the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association Top 5.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.