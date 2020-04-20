Governor praises free meals from Operation Full Belly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas governor praised a movement that's been helping people across Jonesboro.
On Governor Asa Hutchinson's Facebook page, he referenced Operation Full Belly that started in Jonesboro about two weeks ago.
That’s the act of kindness Region 8 News has featured twice for free meals at Red Beards Burger Barn, Lost Pizza, and many other restaurants.
The governor said this is just more proof that Arkansans care, even after a tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said after two weeks, 12 restaurants have joined and served 2,500 free suppers.
He even called this movement the spirit of Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.