Governor praises free meals from Operation Full Belly

Governor praises free meals from Operation Full Belly
The Arkansas governor took to Facebook to praise the efforts of the Jonesboro community during trying times. (Source: KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix | April 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:57 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas governor praised a movement that's been helping people across Jonesboro.

On Governor Asa Hutchinson's Facebook page, he referenced Operation Full Belly that started in Jonesboro about two weeks ago.

That’s the act of kindness Region 8 News has featured twice for free meals at Red Beards Burger Barn, Lost Pizza, and many other restaurants.

More proof that Arkansans care. Two people in Jonesboro organized a free-pizza night to encourage their town, which had...

Posted by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Monday, April 20, 2020

The governor said this is just more proof that Arkansans care, even after a tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said after two weeks, 12 restaurants have joined and served 2,500 free suppers.

He even called this movement the spirit of Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.