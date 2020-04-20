Iberia Bank pledges $10,000 to Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Iberia Banks pledged $500,000 to food banks across areas they serve.
The COVID-19 health crisis has led to the loss of jobs, reduction in pay, and the inability to send children to daycare, creating a need to provide food to communities.
In Region 8, Iberia Bank pledged $10,000 to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
“It is heartbreaking to see so many people negatively affected by this worldwide pandemic,” Melissa McDaniel, Northeast Arkansas commercial group manager of Iberia Bank, said. “Our priority is to provide support to our associates, clients, and communities. Our local food banks are short on supplies and working non-stop to provide food to those in need.”
Iberia Bank has locations across 12 states.
