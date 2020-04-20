Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Cornavirus deaths in Kansas up by 6 to 92; cases at 1,849
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported six more coronavirus deaths Sunday to bring its total to 92 one day after a federal judge struck a blow against Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order limiting religious services to 10 worshipers. The ruling Saturday from U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of Kelly’s order against First Baptist Church in Dodge City in western Kansas and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City in northeast Kansas. The Christian-founded and conservative Alliance for Defending Freedom, which was involved in the case, said 30 attended the Junction City service and 26 the Dodge City service.
POLICE SHOOTING-TOPEKA
Topeka officer who was being dragged shot and wounded driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Topeka police officer shot and wounded a motorist after he drove off during a traffic stop and began dragging the officer. Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said both men suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening in the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the car’s driver was undergoing surgery at a Topeka hospital, while the officer was treated at the scene and was to receive further treatment. The men’s names weren’t being released.
COERCED STATEMENTS RULING
Court finds Lawrence police coerced teen’s statements
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors are trying to decide how to proceed after an appellate agreed that self-incriminating statements made by a teen in a Lawrence rape investigation should be tossed, finding that the interrogation was “almost like a therapy session.” The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Court of Appeals agreed this month with a Douglas County judge who found that the high school student’s 2017 statements to police were not made “of a free and independent will” and couldn’t be used against him. The appellate court noted that the teen was encouraged to let out everything he’d been “holding inside” and was not initially told he was suspected of rape.
COMMERCIAL HEMP-KANSAS
Kansas moves one step closer to commercial hemp program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The process of establishing a new commercial hemp program in Kansas has taken a critical first step. The Hutchinson News reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the plan by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to change the state's research-based commercial hemp program to a commercial program. This approval makes it possible for farmers to grow hemp without being under the umbrella of a research program. Once this program is approved by the state, farmers will not have to make formal research proposals in order to grow the non-hallucinogenic crop. But the program must jump through several more hurdles to change status. These include state-based rules and regulations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VOTING
As mail voting pushed, some fear loss of in-person option
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic. But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters. Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes. Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.
KANSAS PRISONS
Kansas changes prison health providers amid ongoing concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will soon have a new medical provider in state prisons. Officials announced Friday that they had signed a new contract for medical services amid mounting frustrations with its current provider. The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that it awarded Centurion of Kansas LLC a contract that begins July 1. The announcement comes a week after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly criticized the health care provided by Tennessee-based Corizon Health. Kelly said she shared concerns expressed by inmates and staff about the level of care from Corizon.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TESTING-TROUBLES
No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate over testing is still going strong, even as the United States tries to move past the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The country is struggling to test enough people for the coronavirus so officials can track and control the spread of the disease. That’s a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, as President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1. Trump’s plan hinges on a downward trajectory of positive tests. It’s been more than a month since he said “anybody who wants a test, can get a test.” Today, the reality on the ground is much different
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SPIRIT-AEROSYSTEMS
Spirit AeroSystems bringing back some furloughed workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A major aircraft parts supplier in Kansas is expected to bring about 2,100 furloughed workers back to work next week as Boeing prepares to resume production of its commercial airplanes. The Wichita Eagle reports that Spirit AeroSystems also is planning resume work for more than 1,700 other workers in Wichita over the next three weeks. Boeing said Thursday it will restart production of its commercial airplanes next week in the Seattle area after operations were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.