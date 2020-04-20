Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri coronavirus death toll grows to 198; 5,991 infected
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed nearly 200 lives in Missouri and sickened thousands more. COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose to 198, up 13 from Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide. The data also showed the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 5,991, up 219. The deaths include 11 residents residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County. Another roughly 60 Frontier residents and a dozen employees have tested positive.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SLUMPING COAL
Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The coal industry was already hurting before the coronavirus, and the pandemic has made things much worse. Lockdowns have shut off lights in offices and schools, sapping demand for electricity provided by coal-fired power plants. Coal production in the U.S. is now expected to drop 25% in 2020. The federal government hasn't acted on the industry's request for $822 million in relief or a union's concerns about the safety of miners at risk of catching the virus. The worldwide decline in electricity consumption has resulted in at least one benefit — clearer skies and lower pollution.
POLICE SHOOTING-RAYTOWN
Officer shoots, kills man at Kansas City area Walmart
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City area police officer shot and killed an man at a Walmart. Raytown police Capt. Dyon Harper said the officer was in uniform and working at the store in an off-duty capacity Saturday night when an armed man entered the store. Harper says the officer then “encountered the man and shots were fired.” The Kansas City Star reports it wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting or where exactly in the store it happened. The man died at the scene. Police did not immediately release his name.
ATV FATALITY
Eastern Missouri man dies in ATV crash on private property
OWENSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has died after crashing an all terrain vehicle on private property. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Matthew Hewitt, of Lake Saint Louis, was killed Saturday night when the ATV rolled in Gasconade County. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HEALTH CARE SHARING MINISTRY-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A class action lawsuit alleges that a Christian health care sharing ministry sold unfair and deceptive health plans to Missouri residents and failed to provide them with coverage. KCUR-FM reports the federal lawsuit against Aliera Companies and Trinity Healthshare comes as millions of people who are unable to afford private insurance are attracted to the low prices offered by health care sharing ministries. Aliera says its marketing materials make clear that their programs are not health insurance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri jumped by more than 400 Friday, the biggest one-day increase since the first case was reported last month. Sixteen more people have died. Data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows 418 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,560. The number of deaths rose to 170, up from 154 on Thursday. The latest figures come a day after Gov. Mike Parson extended his statewide stay-at-home order through May 3. In just the past week, the number of deaths in Missouri has increased by 78, and 1,936 new cases have been confirmed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABSENTEE VOTING
Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by civil rights groups seeks to allow all Missourians to vote absentee in upcoming elections to help reduce the risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and several residents. It claims that requiring voters to appear at a traditional polling places during the pandemic puts their lives at risk. Missouri law allows absentee voting, but only for people with certain reasons, such as illness or travel on Election Day.
BODY FOUND-MISSOURI POND
Police identify man whose body was found in Missouri pond
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in a mid-Missouri pond last week as a St. Charles man who had been missing since late December. Television station KOMU reports that Miller County authorities say it was 58-year-old Dallas Murphy whose body was found April 10 floating in a pond on a property in Miller County. Investigators believe Murphy, who had recently been released from a hospital when he disappeared, suffered a medical emergency as he was driving and crashed into the pond. The Boone County Medical Examiner’s office conducted the autopsy that identified Murphy.