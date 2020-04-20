Library works to keep books in readers’ hands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many stores use pick-up only services, a local library decided they can offer the same service with books.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library wants to keep a book in your hands and entertained while the coronavirus keeps us indoors.
Now, pick-up books and DVDs can happen with just a click or call to the library.
Once you place a hold on the requested items, employees will tell you your pick-up time. Then a worker will meet you safely outside.
Library director David Eckert says the business takes extra precautions to keep germs from spreading.
“We’re just trying to keep everybody safe. From everything that we’ve read, the virus dies on every surface after about 5 days,” he says. “We are quarantining all of your books. We’re quarantining them for a week.”
During the pandemic, the library offers relaxed fines and fees.
For more details on pick-up requests or other services the library offers, click here or call (870) 935-5133.
