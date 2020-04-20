Lyon will install new court at Becknell Gymnasium

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
Becknell Gymnasium, the home of Lyon College volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s wrestling, will undergo a transformation. Thanks to the generous donations from David Brogdon, '93, Rodney Griffin, '96, and Ryland Kieffer, '98, Becknell Gymnasium will feature a re-designed playing surface in place for the 2020-21 athletic year.
“It is hard to put into words the level of excitement I feel about the Becknell gym floor getting refurbished,” said Lyon College Director of Athletics Kevin Jenkins. “It is thrilling for our student-athletes who will return in the fall to the new look. I cannot say thank you enough to former Scot basketball players Ryland Kieffer, David Brogdon and Rodney Griffin for making this project a reality.”
The new hardwood court features the Lyon College navy and crimson colors surrounding the boundaries with Lyon College and Fighting Scots lettered on opposite baselines. The Rampant Lion logo will be placed at mid-court. The court markings are in white and navy.
Gym Masters out of Searcy, Ark., will renovate the court. The court is expected to be finished this summer.
The naming of the new court will be revealed at the Scots Spectacular event in late July.
With the help of the Kilted Army Booster Club and a host of other donors, the college will also repaint the entire interior of the gymnasium to match the new floor.
The total raised for this project is $40,000, including donations for the paint.
