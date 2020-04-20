Man killed after being struck by 2 cars

DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man died Sunday night after he was struck by two cars.
The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. on Highway 67 North at the 85-mile marker near Diaz in Jackson County, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.
Michael Nicholas Thomas, 33, of Bradford was laying in the outside lane of the highway when he was struck first by a northbound Chrysler 200.
The driver did not see Thomas in time to stop and hit him, the report stated.
A Ford Taurus then struck Thomas.
Neither driver nor one passenger were hurt.
According to the report, it was raining and road conditions were wet.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.