Pets found in ‘deplorable’ conditions, animal cruelty charges pending

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces 12 counts of animal cruelty after officers said they found several cats and dogs living in her feces- and urine-filled home.
According to the initial incident report, police discovered the animals while serving a search warrant Friday afternoon on a home on East Allen.
Officer Ruben Wren described the conditions inside the house as “horrible,” saying there was a strong odor of feces and urine.
In the living room, he found a dog and a puppy lying on a partially damaged couch. The animals seemed to be in good condition, Wren stated.
“The floor of the living room was covered in trash and feces,” he said.
In the kitchen, Officer Wren found a wire crate containing an adult cat and 6 kittens.
“[There] was no food or water inside the crate, and the crate also had feces inside,” Wren reported. “In the corner of the kitchen [there] was a litter box….festering with bugs.”
As he searched the house, Wren reported finding feces and bags of trash in every room including the bathroom, which he described as “deplorable.”
He also reported finding three more cats walking around the home, bringing the total of animals living there to 12.
The named suspect, described as a 19-year-old white woman, has not been located. When she is, she will be cited with 12 counts of animal cruelty.
