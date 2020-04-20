Police: Woman posed as someone else in multiple robberies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police charged a woman with robbery after arranging locations for victims to be robbed.
Court documents state a victim received a call from a woman claiming to be Summer Brooks on April 14.
The woman met the victim at her apartment on Miller Street.
When arriving, the victim was attacked and robbed by three males.
A few days later, on April 17, a similar robbery occurred on Labaume Street.
The victim had been lured to the address by a woman claiming to be Summer Brooks.
The suspects ran towards Allen Avenue and stole several items from the victim including a phone in a red and black case and his wallet.
Jonesboro police searched Alysia Lean Mullins’ home on East Allen Avenue.
Inside, officers found a wallet and ID belonging to the victim of the robbery on Labaume Street.
Mullins admitted to communicating with the victim’s posing as Summer Brooke arranging for them to meet her so they could be robbed.
Mullins appeared in court Monday on the robbery charge.
A judge issued a cash/surety bond for $35,000 and a no-contact order.
According to online jail records, Mullins was released from jail Monday evening.
She’s due back in court on May 29 at 8:30 a.m.
