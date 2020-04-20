Preschool teacher spreads joy through YouTube page

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As schools continue the transition to online learning, a local preschool teacher has gotten creative with keeping up with her students.
School of the 21st Century’s Ali Nortier created “Story Time with Mrs. Ali,” a YouTube page designed to help her students read books. Nortier says that she wants to spread joy and positivity during these unknown times.
“I call them my tiny humans, and they call me their tall human," Nortier said of her relationship with her students. "They just know that we’re just trying to spread some cheer, and just to let them know that I love them and I miss them.”
Ali knows how hard times like this can be. She was in fourth grade during the 2006 tornado that devastated Marmaduke and, in the process, destroyed her parents’ house. Her faith is what got her through not only the 2006 tornado but also the tornado just a few weeks ago.
“[My husband and I] just kind of got together on our knees, and we went to the Lord and we just thanked him," Nortier said." Even though a natural disaster did hit, on top of a pandemic, we did thank the Lord that there were no casualties.”
That faith is what drives Ali to give back to her work and her students through her videos. Even though the students in Nortier’s class can’t go to class or play on the playground, they are still able to connect with Mrs. Ali through her YouTube videos.
If you’re interested in learning more about Ali, look for her YouTube page which is called “Story Time with Mrs. Ali.”
