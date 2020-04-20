Randolph Co. Nursing Home confirms resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Randolph County Nursing Home confirms a positive case of COVID-19. (Source: KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix | April 20, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 7:13 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Nursing Home confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 among its residents.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, the nursing home said the resident was and is still non-symptomatic.

They also confirmed that they have notified all of the family and staff that are affected by this confirmed case.

The facility has taken precautions in place. For example, they are screening employees before work and all of its residents, per the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

The Randolph County Nursing Home has initiated its COVID-19 Care Team and will be testing all of the residents and all of the employees.

