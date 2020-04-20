Students create mask extenders at home for first responders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our medical professionals work to keep us all safe, now wearing protective masks more than ever; a Jonesboro student decided to use her talents to help others.
Jonesboro High School STEM student Abby Avery and mother Beth Avery realized medical professionals needed their help.
“I’ve seen pictures of all these nurses having to work really long shifts. Their faces are so bruised and worn out from the masks, and especially their ears.”
Abby says these workers need to know others think of their sacrifice.
“These nurses and these front-line workers, they’re going through so much right now, and I’m sure they don’t feel appreciated or loved at all,” she says. “I think it’s so important that we show them they feel loved and appreciated. Most important, God loves them.”
To date, the Avery’s created over 450 masks extenders, with no plans of stopping soon.
Abby says she plans to keep making more. Their next stops include recirculating to the Jonesboro hospitals again and also taking extenders to nursing home workers.
