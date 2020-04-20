Report: Texas A&M WR Roshauud Paul will transfer to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It looks like another Power 5 receiver will be on the Red Wolves roster.
AStateNation was the first to report that Texas A&M wide receiver Roshauud Paul will transfer to Arkansas State. He played 4 games in 2019 before taking a redshirt. Roshauud shined in the punt return game. He had 107 return yards vs. Lamar, becoming the 10th Aggie in program history to go over the century mark in punt return yards in a game.
Paul had 23 catches for 268 yards in 30 games with A&M.
