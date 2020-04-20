2 White Co. men arrested in Jonesboro for internet stalking of a child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men appeared in court Monday for internet stalking of a child after they drove through several counties to meet who they thought was an underage girl.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Royce Dewayne Hulsey Jr, 40, of Searcy, started speaking to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Throughout several messages, Hulsey told the individual that he would pay her $100.
He also said if she had a friend that could drive her to him he would pay her as well.
The affidavit states he knew the girls underage and began “sending nude images of himself.”
The individual told Hulsey she couldn’t meet him so he arranged a ride with a friend to meet them in Jonesboro.
That friend was Jonathon Brock Wainright, 40, of Judsonia.
Police said they arrested them at the 3000-block of Red Wolf Boulevard after spotting them in a white and tan truck.
After his arrest, Hulsey told officers he knew the girls were underage and also revealed he is HIV positive.
He also said he told Wainright about the underage girls, which Wainright later denied to officers.
Hulsey is charged with multiple felonies including, internet stalking of a child, trafficking of persons, knowing/willfully exposing another to HIV, and criminal conspiracy.
On top of internet stalking of a child, Wainwright also faces several felonies like trafficking of persons, criminal conspiracy - capital murder, treason.
Hulsey and Wainwright will be back in court on May 29, at 8:30 a.m.
