5 year-old killed in crash, man in serious condition

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A five-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Caruthersville, Mo.
The crash happened on E. 7th St. and Maple St. at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), for an unknown reason, a Caruthersville man drove a minivan off the right side of the road.
The van became airborne, drove through a fence and struck a tree.
When emergency crews arrived to the scene, they found a five-year-old girl dead on the floorboard
Caruthersville Police said the driver, 24-year-old Joshua A. Lacey, was impaled with a fence pole in his chest.
After emergency crews freed Lacey from the van, he was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MSPHP reports Lacey and the child were not wearing seat belts.
