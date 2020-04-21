April 21: JPD investigating suspected late-night shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 21. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
After a few isolated storms yesterday, the skies cleared out making way for a sunny and mild Tuesday.
Rain moves back in Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder, but no widespread severe weather is expected.
Showers move out by Thursday morning, but more storms are possible on Friday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are investigating a suspected late-night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
A church’s convoy of hope delivered food to hundreds of Region 8 families.
Another Region 8 nursing home joins the ranks of those with a positive case of COVID-19.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
