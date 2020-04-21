Arkansas Athletics set to host Wooo Pig Weekend

“As everyone continues to do their part in helping combat the spread of COVID-19, this is a great opportunity to bring all Razorbacks together even as we physically remain apart,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “This special weekend gives all Razorback fans a chance to re-live some great moments in our history, while creating new memories with family members. Nothing brings together our state quite like the Razorbacks! We are truly One Razorback. Now more than ever, it is important we rally together to support each other, our state and all those in the Razorback Nation.”