COVID-19: A look inside Memphis’ alternate care facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plans are underway to transform the former Commerical Appeal building on Union Avenue into Memphis’ primary overflow hospital for COVID-19 patients.
City officials felt this would be a good location due to the building’s proximity to the medical district.
The Memphis District Corps of Engineers gathered Sunday along with local/state officials and the contractor AECOM to see what steps need to be taken to construct the alternate care facility.
Because the building is an industrial site, a large amount of demolition will have to take place according to the Memphis District Corps of Engineers’ Facebook page. This includes removing walls, dropped ceiling, old lighting and flooring.
The corps says this will be a team effort requiring extensive communication between medical teams, the contractor and state officials regarding what will be needed for the facility.
A second location is being set up at the Gateway Shopping Center on Jackson. These are just two of the more than 35 alternate care facilities set to be built around the state to prepare for a possible coronavirus surge.
