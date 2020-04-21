Gyms prepare to re-open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gyms around Region 8 are beginning to make preparations to re-open in the next few weeks. While there isn’t a date that is set in stone, gym owners want to take precautions now for when they do open up.
“I know it was a necessary shutdown," Arkansas Muscle Gym owner Travis Knight says. "It’s been challenging, but we’re looking into the future and trying to rebound from this.”
Knight, much like many gym owners across Region 8, is looking forward to re-opening his gym, but guidelines are being put in place. He says Arkansas Muscle will have a limit of 10 people in the gym at a time and that workouts must be scheduled on their new app.
Over at St. Bernards Health and Fitness, Director Paul Pickens says one of the hardest parts is figuring out how to enforce social distancing.
“It is going to be tough for [people] to not run up and hug, or shake hands," Pickens said. "That will be up to us as a staff to make sure, one, that they feel safe here [and] two, that we are keeping them safe while they’re here.”
Pickens said that in addition to cleaning and sanitizing all equipment, they are looking into a limit on how many people can be in a gym area at one time. Also, they are going to spread equipment out to help enforce social distancing.
Both St. Bernards and Arkansas Muscle are waiting to hear from Arkansas officials and the White House for specific guidelines, but both are taking steps now to make the transition smooth for everyone when it does open back up.
