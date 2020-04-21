Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back the majority of their free agents that helped deliver them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. That means they have few holes to fill heading into the three-day NFL draft, giving them the luxury of doing just about anything they want. They could trade away the No. 32 overall selection and accumulate more picks, or they could use it on a position such as defensive back or running back where they are comparatively thin. Regardless, the Chiefs need to find cost-controlled depth from their rookie class with a big contract coming soon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition from the Los Angeles Rams to send a lawsuit regarding their relocation from St. Louis into arbitration. The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in St. Louis late next year, or it could be settled out of court. The city and county of St. Louis and the regional sports complex authority sued the Rams 15 months after owner Stan Kroenke returned his franchise to Los Angeles in early 2016. The Rams had spent 21 years in St. Louis before returning to their hometown for the previous 49 years. The St. Louis parties allege the Rams and the NFL committed fraud and breach of contract while moving the franchise.
UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer is going virtual. The league is putting on a five-week video game tournament starting Sunday that will be televised nationally. MLS is among several leagues turning to e-sports during the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the MLS teams involved picked a player to participate. For Kansas City, it is young Wan Kuzain, who once beat noted video game enthusiast and former NFL receiver Chad Johnson in a FIFA battle. The tournament will benefit Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.