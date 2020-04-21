HUB struggles to meet the need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many people lose their jobs and financial stability, the HUB Homeless Resource Center says this only makes helping those in need harder.
Coronavirus, tornados and a lack of volunteers for fear of the pandemic make their situation “complicated.”
HUB Director Gwendolyn Zugarek says COVID-19 gives guests limited access to computers. Unemployment specialists cannot help find jobs for the homeless.
Zugarek explains their companies do not want their workers mingling with others during the pandemic.
The HUB program now seems to be redirecting.
“We’re seeing a lot of stagnation. Usually, our program is a 90-day program,” she says. “We’ve kind of put a halt on days right now because it’s not fair to our guests to be holding them to those standards of you have to be getting this progress done, when there’s not a way for them to make progress.”
Financially, the HUB’s funds will get them through for 2-3 months.
However, Zugarek says job leads or donation leads can help them now.
To reach out to the HUB, call (870) 333-5731 or click here.
Hours of operation have changed:
Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. outside, walk-up services
1 p.m.-3 p.m. inside services.
If you need help from inside you must wear a facemask. Workers will be able to answer the phone at this time.
