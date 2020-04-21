Kennett Public Schools Superintendent recognized with prestigious award

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Region 8 educator received recognition among his peers for his dedication to student success.
Dr. Chris Wilson, Superintendent of Kennett #39 Public Schools, received the annual Robert L. Pearce Award for 2020, awarded by The Missouri Association of School Administrations.
Dr. Doug Hayter, Executive Director for MASA, stated, “Chris Wilson embodies so many important attributes that school districts seek in their superintendent. He is dedicated to assuring that all students have the opportunity to find success, he supports providing staff important professional development opportunities, and he works with his board and administrative team to assure the district has a clear mission and direction.”
Wilson was to receive the award at the 2020 MASA Awards event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled.
Wilson received the award during the Kennett #39 Public School District’s April Board Meeting.
Dr. Wilson has served as superintendent in the district since 2010.
Wilson is the 34th recipient of the Robert L. Pearce Award. The award is among the two most prestigious for MASA members, the other being the Superintendent of the Year.
