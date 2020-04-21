Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas reports 250 more coronavirus cases at state prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly a third of the inmates at an Arkansas prison have tested positive for the coronavirus. State health officials on Monday said that 600 inmates at the Cummins Unit tested positive for the virus, an increase of about 250 from the day before. Prison officials announced the first case at the facility a little more than a week ago. The Health Department said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to at least 1,923. Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 42.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY
Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for his superiors to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In the glare of a public spotlight, Adm. Mike Gilday, will decide whether Capt. Brett Crozier stepped out of line or did the right thing when he went around his chain of command and sent an email pushing for action to stem the growing outbreak, which has killed one sailor. Crozier was fired on orders from Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, who has since resigned.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas cop says he's been mistreated since reinstatement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was reinstated after being fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a judge to hold Little Rock’s mayor and police chief in contempt, saying he has been mistreated since returning to work. The Arkansas Democrat reports that Officer Charlie Starks’ attorney, Robert Newcomb, filed an motion on Wednesday. Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy in the shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A judge overturned a commission's ruling that upheld the firing, ordering the officer to be reinstated. Starks claims he's been treated badly since returning to the force.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Arkansas lawmakers OK budget, ending session amid pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the state's budget and reauthorized its Medicaid expansion as they wrapped up this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion revenue stabilization law, which sets spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. The House also approved the state's Medicaid budget, includes funding for the expansion program that has led to drawn-out fights in past years. The Legislature met in two different locations for the session, with the House in a basketball arena, because of the outbreak. They plan to formally adjourn April 24.
SENATE PRESIDENT-ARKANSAS
GOP Sen. Jimmy Hickey elected next leader of Arkansas Senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey has been elected to serve as the next leader of the Arkansas Senate. The majority-Republican Senate elected the Texarkana lawmaker Thursday to serve as its president pro tempore starting in 2021. Hickey will succeed current Senate President Jim Hendren, who has been in the position since 2019. Hickey defeated Republican Sen. Bart Hester in the secret ballot vote, and the number of votes he won in the 35-member Senate was not announced. Hickey represents District 11 in southwest Arkansas and has served in the Senate since 2013. He was elected as lawmakers wrapped up this year's session.
YOUTH LOCKUPS-ARKANSAS
Nevada-based firm to manage Arkansas' youth lockups
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has signed a contract with a new firm to take over management of the state's remaining youth lockups, after legislators approved a $70 million contract. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the agreement with Nevada-based Rite of Passage will hand day-to-day operations of facilities at Dermott, Harrisburg and Mansfield on July 1 and is set to last until 2023. All facilities will have the capacity to house 230 children in residential beds and 20 in assessment beds. With the management change, the state plans to close its fifth youth lockup at Lewisville until further notice. If money is available, Rite of Passage may reopen the campus as a substance abuse treatment facility.