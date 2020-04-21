Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS REVENUES
Kansas faces $653M shortfall after tax projections slashed
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is facing a projected 8.1% shortfall in its next state budget after a new fiscal forecast slashed projections for expected tax collections over the next 15 months by nearly $1.37 billion. The new forecast issued Monday reflects the economic damage associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Tax collections are projected to be lower for the current budget year and the 2021 budget year that begins in July than they were during the 2019 budget year. The result would be a $653 million shortfall at the end of June 2021. The Kansas Constitution prohibits a deficit, so the state would have to make adjustments.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas gets COVID-19 testing kits for meat processing towns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has received more personal protective equipment and supplies to expand COVID-19 testing in communities with meat processing plants. Gov. Laura Kelly says the supplies will go to Finney, Ford and Seward counties in southwest Kansas and Lyon County in the east-central part of the state. As of Monday, 336 people in those counties are infected with the coronavirus out of 1,986 statewide. Cargill, Tyson Fresh Meats and National Beef say employees at their plants have tested positive. Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking clusters connected to the plants.
FATAL SHOOTING-WICHITA
Wichita man charged in death of 18-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old while she was riding in a car with her boyfriend and brother. The Wichita Eagle reports that 32-year-old Joshua Johnson was charged Monday with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in the April 13 death of Aubrey Resendez. His bond is set at $300,000. Police said it started with a disturbance between the occupants of the car in which Resendez was a passenger and a stolen pickup truck. Shots rang out, shattering the rear window of the car. Resendez was struck and died at a hospital. Her 18-year-old boyfriend and her 27-year-old brother weren’t hurt.
WICHITA HOMICIDE-STANDOFF
Police ID woman arrested in Wichita home where body found
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was arrested after a standoff in a Wichita home where the body of a man was found by officers. Police say the standoff began around noon Sunday when officers were sent to a convenience store for a report of a robbery and spotted the suspect, later identified by police as 22-year-old Jessica Sanders, at a nearby intersection holding a gun. Officers say they saw her run into a home, gave chase and saw an older, unresponsive man in the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say several hours later, Sanders came out of the house and was arrested.
AMBER ALERT-KIDS SAFE
Nebraska kids at center of Amber Alert found safe in Kansas
TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) — Police in southeastern Nebraska say two young boys who were the subject of an urgent Amber alert Monday have been found safe in Wichita, Kansas. An Amber alert was issued Monday morning in Nebraska for the two boys, ages 7 and 4, who were taken from Tekamah, police said. The alert was later extended to Kansas. Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs says the man accused of taking the boys was a step-grandparent and was caught and arrested in Wichita after a police chase. Jacobs says the boys were found safe in the man's vehicle.
POLICE SHOOTING-TOPEKA
Topeka officer who was being dragged shot and wounded driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Topeka police officer shot and wounded a motorist after he drove off during a traffic stop and began dragging the officer. Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said both men suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening in the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the car’s driver was undergoing surgery at a Topeka hospital, while the officer was treated at the scene and was to receive further treatment. The men’s names weren’t being released.
OBIT-SEATON
Longtime Kansas newspaper publisher Dave Seaton dies at 80
WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Dave Seaton, the longtime former editor and publisher of the Winfield Daily Courier and a member of a prominent newspaper family, died Saturday. He was 80. His son, David Allen Seaton, confirmed that his father died at the hospital in Winfield. He said his father’s health had been failing and that he had undergone heart surgery about a year ago. His son described his father as “a lion in community journalism in Kansas.”
COERCED STATEMENTS RULING
Court finds Lawrence police coerced teen’s statements
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors are trying to decide how to proceed after an appellate agreed that self-incriminating statements made by a teen in a Lawrence rape investigation should be tossed, finding that the interrogation was “almost like a therapy session.” The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Court of Appeals agreed this month with a Douglas County judge who found that the high school student’s 2017 statements to police were not made “of a free and independent will” and couldn’t be used against him. The appellate court noted that the teen was encouraged to let out everything he’d been “holding inside” and was not initially told he was suspected of rape.