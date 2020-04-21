Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Protests against stay-at-home orders held in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Protesters upset with stay-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought their cause to Kansas City Monday, where between 75 and 100 people waved signs and U.S. flags near the city's Country Club Plaza. Protests against the orders are spreading across the country, with supporters contending that government orders for people to stay home except for essential business are unnecessary and are damaging the economy. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has issued a stay-at-home order for the state through May 3 but he said last week the state plans to take steps to begin reopening its economy the next day.
SUPREME COURT-DEATH PENALTY
High court declines to hear Nebraska, Missouri death cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is passing for now on deciding whether juries must find all facts necessary to impose a death sentence or whether judges can play a role. It's an issue Nebraska and Missouri death row inmates had asked the court to take up. The high court on Monday declined to hear appeals brought by Nikko Jenkins and Craig Wood. The court didn’t comment in turning away the cases.
HOMEMADE PLANE CRASH
Florida man dies in crash of homemade plane in Missouri
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old Florida man died when his homemade plane crashed in Missouri. Greene County authorities say the plane went down Sunday near Strafford. The pilot, Alexander Kasimtev, from Plantation, Florida, died at the scene. He was flying a KOLB Firefly 103. He was the only person on board. Greene County Sgt. Marc Staegar says deputies continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified but it does not investigate crashes of this type of aircraft.
MISSING BROTHERS
Man charged in Wisconsin brothers' deaths to be arraigned
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin is scheduled to be arraigned next month. Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, waived his right last week to a preliminary hearing in which the judge could hear the prosecutor’s evidence against him and decide whether it was sufficient for him to stand trial. Instead the 10 felony charges against Nelson will be formally read at his May 4 arraignment. Among the charges are two counts each of first-degree murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 34-year-old Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.
FATAL CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
1 dead, 1 injured in train-vehicle collision near Camden
CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed and a man seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a train. Thirty-two-year-old Ashley Harder, of Richmond, died in the collision Sunday in Camden. The patrol says she was a passenger in a car that went around a train crossing arm before it was struck by on oncoming train. KSHB-TV reports the driver was seriously injured.
WOMAN AND CHILD KILLED
Report: Woman, child fatally shot in southeastern Missouri
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in southeastern Missouri say a woman and child were fatally shot Sunday. Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that Butler County Sheriff's deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to an area near Poplar Bluff for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a woman and a child shot. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Dobbs says the child was taken to an area hospital and later died. Police have not released the names of the victims and had not reported any arrested by Monday morning. Autopsies on the victims have been ordered.
SPRINGFIELD SHOOTING DEATH
Police: Man shot, killed outside Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southern Missouri say a man died of his injuries after being shot outside a Springfield gas station. KYTV reports the shooting happened Sunday night, and the victim was taken by a private vehicle to Cox North Hospital in Springfield. Police say the victim was then transferred to Cox South Hospital, where he died. Investigators say the man was able to give police a brief description of the shooter before he died. Police later arrested a 27-year-old man suspected in the shooting after a short standoff with police. Police have not released the names of the man killed or the man arrested and have not indicated what led up to the shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri coronavirus death toll grows to 198; 5,991 infected
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed nearly 200 lives in Missouri and sickened thousands more. COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose to 198, up 13 from Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide. The data also showed the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 5,991, up 219. The deaths include 11 residents residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County. Another roughly 60 Frontier residents and a dozen employees have tested positive.