Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southern Missouri say a man died of his injuries after being shot outside a Springfield gas station. KYTV reports the shooting happened Sunday night, and the victim was taken by a private vehicle to Cox North Hospital in Springfield. Police say the victim was then transferred to Cox South Hospital, where he died. Investigators say the man was able to give police a brief description of the shooter before he died. Police later arrested a 27-year-old man suspected in the shooting after a short standoff with police. Police have not released the names of the man killed or the man arrested and have not indicated what led up to the shooting.